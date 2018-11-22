Elderly couple found dead in Kilkenny

An elderly couple have been found dead in Co Kilkenny.

The bodies of the man, 83, and the woman, 79, were discovered yesterday evening in a house in Kilderry, Johnswell.

The alarm was raised by family members at 7pm last night.

Gardaí attended the scene and the couple were pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood that they may have been in the house a number of days.

Gardaí say the deaths are unexplained and post-mortems are due to be carried out later today.

A technical exam is being carried out at the house. It is reported that the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Both bodies remain at the scene for now. The remains are expected to be removed to Waterford Regional Hospital later today.

Digital Desk