Eir to include cyberbullying information leaflet with new phones

Communications company Eir is to include a leaflet on the dangers of cyberbullying with its new mobiles.

The firm will begin rolling out the measure next month to mark Safer Internet Day on February 5.

Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Michelle Toner, says the advice is aimed at young people and their parents.

"We are working on a cyberbullying information leaflet designed to give parents and young people the advice they need if they feel that their child or they themselves are at risk cyberbullying," she said.

It's something that has come up a lot, and we want to make sure that when a parent is buying a mobile device for their child that they have the information they need to keep their child safe online.

A Bill to replace outdated laws dealing with phone and text communications has passed its second stage through the Oireachtas.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill 2017, which was put forward by the Labour Party based on recommendations by the Law Reform Commission, has the support of all parties.