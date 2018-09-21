Eight-year-old boy killed by car in Derry

An eight-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Co Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the incident took place close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in Maghera.

It happened at around 8pm on Thursday.

PSNI Inspector Andy Harvison said: "We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 1212 20/09/18."