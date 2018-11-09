Eight Limerick students awarded €6,750 JP McManus scholarships

By Jimmy Woulfe

Eight Limerick students have been awarded JP McManus scholarships worth €6,750 per year for the full duration of their undergraduate programme in third-level education.

The top eight Leaving Cert achievers at Sexton Street, CBS, Mr Manus' alma mater, benefit from the scholarships which were inaugurated in 1997.

To date more than €3.3 million has been paid towards the third-level costs of award winners.

JP McManus

Mr McManus told this year's winning students at the prize-giving in the Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare: "I hope the scholarships serve you well and as you now face the challenge of third-level education you will continue with the same focus, determination and successful outcomes."

The scholarship students are: Michael McInerney, Adam O'Mahony, Dawit (ok) Polit, Alejandro De Los Santos Puerto, Andew Hayes, Dylan Hughes, Ben Kirkland and Rokas Jesevicius.

Ben Kirkland who has begun a digital marketing course at Limerick Institute of Technology said: "I hope a good degree will eventually help me set up my own business and give me financial freedom and in turn support my family."

Rokas Jesevicius has embarked on an engineering degree course at University of Limerick.

Rokas said: "I like to figure out how things work and the course I have chosen helps in engaging with this."

School principal, Denis O'Connor said the scholarships mark the fulfilment of the work and dedication of the recipients during their years at Coláiste Mhicíl.

To date, 128 scholarship winners have graduated from third-level colleges and are now pursuing careers all over the world.

Dave Croucher, chairman of Coláiste Mhichíl board of management said: "This year's recipients of the scholarships reflect our diverse student population and the inclusive nature of our school community."