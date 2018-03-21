Eight fire engines dealing with fire at hotel in Ballymun

Update 9.08pm: Eight fire engines are now on the scene at a fire in Ballymun.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said that advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area and that severe traffic delays are expected.

The blaze took hold at the Metro Hotel near Dublin Airport on the northside of the city.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: "Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe."


The blaze is believed to have started at 7.30pm, according to media reports.

They have stated the there are road closures at Santry Cross while the fire is being dealt with.

The gardaí have tweeted to say diversions are in place and they are at the scene.

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, has taken to social media to say that the hotel accommodates the homeless.

More to follow...
