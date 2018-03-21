Eight fire engines dealing with fire at hotel in Ballymun

Update 9.08pm: Eight fire engines are now on the scene at a fire in Ballymun.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said that advanced paramedics and other specialist appliances are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area and that severe traffic delays are expected.

8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

The blaze took hold at the Metro Hotel near Dublin Airport on the northside of the city.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: "Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe."

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade are tackling the blaze at Ballymun’s Metro Hotel pic.twitter.com/iGKhkQEHYq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2018

The blaze is believed to have started at 7.30pm, according to media reports.

Earlier: A fire has broken out in a hotel in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted to say that five fire engines and command units are on the scene in Ballymun.

Several Dublin Fire Brigade units are dealing with a fire at a hotel in Ballymun | https://t.co/lmVQ32VQ58 pic.twitter.com/NuivraYnTM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2018

They have stated the there are road closures at Santry Cross while the fire is being dealt with.

5 fire engs, turntable ladder & command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun. Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire #Dublin #fire #traffic 📸 @CornerShopGym pic.twitter.com/GmtWx5QaNW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

The gardaí have tweeted to say diversions are in place and they are at the scene.

Dublin Traffic - Diversions in place at Santry Cross, Ballymun Road due to an incident. Fire services are currently dealing with a building on fire, Gardaí are at scene. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 21, 2018

The CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, has taken to social media to say that the hotel accommodates the homeless.

Serious Incident in Ballymun Hotel that accommodates homeless families. #Homeless pic.twitter.com/C3ZkqEjuWD — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018

At least five stories at the top of the Metro Hotel in #Ballymun are on fire tonight. pic.twitter.com/bnZKDmgGIb — John Sheridan (@JS_D9) March 21, 2018

