Education Minister interrupted by serious heckling at ASTI conference

Up to 50 placard bearing delegates greeted the arrival of Education Minister Richard Bruton at the ASTI annual convention in Cork today.

The placards, demanding equal pay, were carried into the convention centre where delegates held them aloft throughout the minister's speech.

He was continually interrupted by hecklers during his address, particularly when outlining improvements to the education system.

He had to pause for water and the leaders of ASTI had to ask for "Order in the hall" on a couple of occasions.

Mr Bruton looked uncomfortable throughout the speech as hecklers jeered many of the points he made.