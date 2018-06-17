Education Minister announces extra funding for post-primary schools in Gaeltacht islands

Post-primary schools on the country's islands in the Gaeltacht, are to receive extra funding.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced a package of supports that includes an additional €15,000 per post-primary school and extra teaching resources

Coláiste Naomh Eoin, on Inis Meáin, has been granted independent stand-alone status

There are five post-primary schools located on islands in the Gaeltacht in Counties Galway and Donegal.

- Digital Desk