Education Minister announces extra funding for post-primary schools in Gaeltacht islands
Post-primary schools on the country's islands in the Gaeltacht, are to receive extra funding.
Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced a package of supports that includes an additional €15,000 per post-primary school and extra teaching resources
Coláiste Naomh Eoin, on Inis Meáin, has been granted independent stand-alone status
There are five post-primary schools located on islands in the Gaeltacht in Counties Galway and Donegal.
