Education group for people from disadvantaged areas facing significant funding difficulties

An educational company based in Tallaght said today that it is facing significant funding challenges.

An Cosán offers adult education and other services to people from disadvantaged areas.

It now offers courses nationwide through blended online learning programmes and face-to-face workshops.

"Because we're a community education provider, we spend so much time looking for funding, we try to provide scholarships for as many of our learners as we possibly can, both with our face-to-face programmes and our blended programmes," said An Cosán's chief education officer Caoimhe Kearns.

"But that's always a struggle, we never have enough scholarships to give out, and that's something that we're always striving towards."

Library pic

- Digital desk