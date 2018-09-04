Economy and shared prosperity to dominate second day of Sinn Féin think-in

The economy and shared prosperity are on the agenda for day two of Sinn Féin's annual think-in in Cavan.

The issues follow yesterday's controversial announcement to table a motion of no-confidence in the Housing Minister after Mary Lou McDonald called the housing crisis a scandal.

The question today is 'does Sinn Féin have anything else up their sleeve?' as day two of their conference gets underway.

Mary Lou McDonald speaking in Co Cavan. Photo: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

A controversial start yesterday saw the party attack the Housing Minister and what they call his failing policies with the announcement they will table a motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy.

The move puts pressure on Fianna Fáil who say they will support the Government against the motion under the confidence and supply agreement, an agreement Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó'Broin says no one cares about.

"If you're Margaret Cash and her seven children, if you're one of the 10,000 adults and children in emergency accommodation, if you're one of the thousands of students looking at paying possibly €900 a month or working people struggling with high mortgages or high rents, you don't give a damn about this confidence and supply agreement because it's not working for you," he said.

Today delegates will discuss and debate the economy and shared prosperity.

Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald says they will bring forward a fully costed alternative budget.

"A Sinn Féin budget and a Sinn Féin government would tackle the cost of living, would ensure a fair day's wage for a fair day's work, would create and share prosperity in the interests of all," she said.

The Party once again confirmed there will be a Sinn Féin candidate for the presidential election but as their nomination process is underway, it's unlikely there will be any leaks today as to who that hopeful will be and we will have to wait until September 16.

