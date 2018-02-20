Economist says Permanent TSB mortgage sell-off won't lead to flood of repossessions

A leading economist says Permanent TSB's proposal to sell mortgages to a vulture fund will not lead to wide-scale repossessions.

The bank plans to sell 20,000 distressed loans at a value of around €4bn.

Fianna Fáil has raised concerns, saying this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

However, Economist Seamus Coffey says we have not seen a flood of repossessions in the past so there is no reason to believe it will happen now.

He said: "There's only a certain amount of mortgages that are the non-engagers, the non-payers, and it is very difficult to get a possession order from the Irish court system.

"It's not the vulture funds that are buying it, they are buying the mortgage contract. I've been reading headlines about selling homes to vulture funds, they are not doing that at all, they are buying the mortgage and the borrower still has the protection of the mortgage contract