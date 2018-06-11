Economic optimism driving rise in retirement planning

57% of Irish people have some financial plan in place for retirement, according to the Bank of Ireland/ ESRI Retirement Optimism Index.

The index shows a third of people say it will be "easy" for them to live comfortably when they retire.

Also, 46% of under 50s feel it is a good time to save, compared to only 35% of over 50s.

Global Investment Strategist with Bank of Ireland Investment Markets, Tom McCabe, says younger people are more optimistic as the economy gets better.

Mr McCabe said: "As the economy has improved, we have noticed the biggest improvement there on the savings side.

"I think that is just extending into the retirement optimism index, that as you see the economy improve, that under-50s group is feeling that economic benefit most.

"So it has filtered through into savings and it's possible now that it's filtering through into other elements of financial planning, like retirement planning