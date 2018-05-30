'Ease off the throttle': RSA issues warning to motorcyclists over June weekend

171 motorcyclists have been killed on Irish roads and 629 seriously injured since 2010.

The RSA has teamed up with Gardai to launch their June bank holiday safety appeal.

This weekend they’re focusing on motorbike riders, calling on them to ‘be seen - and ease off the throttle’.

CEO of the Road Safety Authority Moya Murdock said: "Motorcyclists this week, the sun is out, yes, go out and enjoy it, you do enjoy the exhilaration but you must ease off on the throttle.

"If you're not doing it for yourself, do it for your family, and make sure that you are safe and don't take unnecessary risks.

"Alcohol plays too much of a role in so many crashes out there that really, you cannot drink and drive, you need all your senses."

