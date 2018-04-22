Earth Day to focus on reducing consumption of single-use plastic

Around a billion people in 192 countries are set to mark Earth Day today.

The focus on this year's events is to end plastic pollution.

Marches, petitions, tree planting and town clean-ups are just some of the events taking place globally to mark Earth Day.

Earth Day Network is behind the indicative which is this year focusing on the impact of single-use plastic.

It aims to highlight health and other risks resulting from the disposal of plastic, from ocean pollution to its impact on water and wildlife.

The End Plastic Pollution Campaign is looking to support the adoption of a global framework to regulate plastic pollution.

The initiative is also aimed at educating and mobilising people to demand government action but also encouraging people to take responsibility.

