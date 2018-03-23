Eamon Ryan is predicting an Autumn general election

The Green Party leader is predicting an Autumn general election.

Speaking ahead of their annual conference, that starts in Dun Laoghaire today, Eamon Ryan predicted the Greens will treble their seats when Ireland goes to the polls.

Eamon Ryan does not think the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will be extended beyond October.

He said: "I think it is more than likely it is going to be in the next year, it is hard to see that once the budget arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael runs out how they would keep it going.

"We will play our part in terms of trying to make the right decisions."

- Digital Desk