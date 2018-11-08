Éamon Ó Cuív sacked from Fianna Fáil front bench

Éamon Ó Cuív has been sacked from the Fianna Fáil front bench.

It follows punishment for Senator Mark Daly after the two launched a candidate, Sorcha McAnespy, for the Northern Irish elections without approval from party HQ.

Fianna Fáil is trying to run candidates in the North and is negotiating a potential merger with the SDLP to do that, but the unveiling of Cllr. McAnespy was unsanctioned, seen as party members going rogue, and left Micheál Martin fuming.

Yesterday, he sacked Senator Mark Daly as Deputy leader in the Seanad, and today Éamon Ó Cuív has been removed as rural affairs spokesman.

It's the second time Eamon De Valera's grandson has been sacked from the front bench.

He was also removed as Deputy leader in 2012 after opposing Fianna Fáil's view on the fiscal compact treaty

The party said in a statement: "Party Leader and Spokesperson on Northern Ireland Micheál Martin TD met last evening with Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív.

"During the course of that meeting Deputy Ó Cuív made it clear that he was aware in advance of plans to hold an unauthorised launch of a candidate and agreed to participate in the event.

"In light of this information, regretfully, Deputy Ó Cuív’s continued membership of the Party’s Front Bench is no longer tenable.

"His portfolio responsibilities will be reassigned in the time ahead."