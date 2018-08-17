E-coli cases rising faster in Ireland than other European countries

The number of e-coli cases here is rising faster than in any other European country.

That is according to data collected by the European Food Safety Authority.

715 cases of illness from the food born disease have been reported so far this year.

Alan Reilly, Adjunct Professor at the Institute of Food and Health in UCD says e-coli can cause very serious illness.

"It will go from things like stomach cramps, the usual symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, and so on, but it can also cause kidney failure and it can lead to fatalities," he said.

Luckily with this outbreak we haven't had any fatalities but certainly, the potential is there for this bug to kill people.

Digital Desk