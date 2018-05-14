E-cigarette makers call on HSE to prescribe products to smokers

Makers of e-cigarettes want the HSE to give them to smokers for free.

The NHS in the UK already prescribes vaping products to people who want to quit and now there are calls to do the same here.

A major study last year found e-cigarettes are healthier than traditional smoking, but could still be harmful in their own way.

However Managing Director of VIP E-Cigarettes Ireland, Joe Dunne, says the proof is inconclusive.

"That study shows that the test was, firstly, done on mice," he said.

"Secondly, it was done on a vaping product that had no liquid in it, so basically it was metal burning on metal.

It's the same as if you and I turned on the kettle with no water in it. What's going to happen - there's going to be certain fumes and certain stuff that comes off that.

Digital Desk