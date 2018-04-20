Dutch Moroccan with links to Kinahan gang jailed for 18 years in Holland

A Dutch Moroccan man with links to the Kinahan crime gang has been jailed for 18 years in Holland.

Naoufal Fassih was extradited from Ireland after he was found hiding out in an apartment in Dublin.

In April 2016, Gardaí raided an apartment on Baggott Street in Dublin as part of their investigations into the Kinahan crime gang.

There, they found a Dutch Moroccan man called Naoufal Fassih who goes by the nickname ‘the Belly’.

The 37-year-old had cash, fake IDs and designer watches and it was unclear what he was doing there.

Fassih was wanted in Holland for a vicious attempted murder.

A man had a miraculous escape near Amsterdam when a group of men opened fire on his car, discharging over 30 shots.

Naoufal Fassi fought his extradition back to Holland but was eventually sent back where he’s now been jailed for 18 years.

- Digital Desk