Durex condoms recalled over fears they may burst

The maker of a well-known condom brand has issued a recall of a number of its products.

Reckitt Benckiser says some of its Durex brand contraceptives are liable to burst.

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021.

The affected products are "Durex Real Feel - Latex-Free" and "Durex Latex Free Polyisoprene" condoms.

The warning has been issued through the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

File image.

- Digital Desk