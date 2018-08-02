Dunloe corner where American cyclist died had no signs, court told

By Anne Lucey

A severe downhill bend where an American cyclist lost her life in Kerry’s Gap of Dunloe had no warning signs or markings to alert cyclists, a garda expert said today.

A coroner and the jury at an inquest in Killarney recommended warning signs should be provided.

Janet Price, 69, from Washington, died from severe blunt force trauma to the chest and had suffered multiple fractures and lacerations to her organs due to a fall from a bicycle sustained in a road traffic collision on May 30 last year.

Janet Price: Died after a fall from a bicycle on May 30 last year in the Gap of Dunloe, Co Kerry.

She was on her way down the Gap route ahead of her husband, Don Theiler, around midafternoon, and was lying face down close to the front wheel of a sheep trailer full of lambs which was being towed by a jeep, Mr Theiler said in a deposition. He was too upset to attend the proceedings.

The driver of the jeep, Donncha Tagney, was not at the inquest but, in a deposition read by Supt Flor Murphy, said he was on his way into the Black Valley and observed a lady cyclist ahead of him, out of control.

“I knew at the speed she was going she had no control. I stopped… there was no impact with my trailer,” Mr Tagney said.

A second witness deposition also said they saw a woman thrown from a bicycle and she did not hit the trailer.

Another person, walking in the area, said the cyclist seemed to be between the wheels of the trailer and the back of the jeep. She had seen three cyclists pass and remembered thinking to herself they were travelling very fast “on the narrow and winding road”.

After the inquest, Ms Price’s daughter Erika said she believed her late mother and stepfather, who were inexperienced cyclists, would not have undertaken the scenic cycle through the Gap if they had known the dangers.

“I think if they had been warned that it was not for beginner cyclists they might not have gone,” Ms Price said.

“People should know what they are getting into. But, ultimately, we are all individuals and we are all responsible for what we put ourselves into.”

Of the recommendation of warning signs on the road, Ms Price said: “It sounds like something that should have happened a long time ago.”

The family’s main goal since their mother’s death had been to improve safety on the route. Mr Theiler plans to return in September to erect a memorial bench.

Afterwards, Ms Price also said she believed there was an onus on tourist interests in Killarney to inform people about the dangers of the route.

“There should be more information out there about the kind of cycling you do there,” she said.

She said the family’s aim was for warning signs to be erected along the tarred narrow mountain road and it should have been done long ago.

Jennifer and Erika Price arrive at Killarney Courthouse for the inquest into the death of their mother Janet, who died while cycling in the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Ms Price said she was too upset to talk personally about her mother.

“That would be too hard right now,” she said, saying her mother was a grandmother to four boys.

She and her older sister Jennifer attended the inquest in Killarney accompanied by solicitor Emer O’Sullivan.

Garda forensic collision investigator Raymond Sweeney from Anglesea St in Cork said the bend was quite severe. It was a 140-degree bend “almost coming back on yourself”, he indicated with his hand and elbow to the jury outlining the difference between a 90 degree right angle and the bend where the cyclist died. The road actually fell as you went round the bend, and this was not the norm, the garda said.

There were four less severe bends before it.

“I did not note any warning signs or marking on approach to the severe bend,” he said.

Coincidentally, the following day when making a video recording of the scene, the officer said he observed another cyclist, this time an experienced mountain biker “miscalculate” and fail to take the bend and skid across the road, to the wrong side.

A Landcruiser Toyota jeep carrying a sheep trailer of lambs and sheep was there and there was sufficient space for the bicycle to pass safely. The jeep which was on its way up to the Back Valley would have been going “dead slow” in order to take the bend

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death in accordance with the medical evidence.

In a statement, the county council said it will “now consider the recommendations made by the Coroners Court”.