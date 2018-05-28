Dunleer holds vigil for murdered teenager Cameron Reilly

A vigil has been held this evening in Dunleer for murdered teenager Cameron Reilly.

Hundreds of people attended St Brigids Church in the County Louth town to remember the 18-year-old.

His body was found in a field in the town on Saturday morning and the post mortem suggests he had been strangled.

Gardaí are continuing to identify his friends who may have crucial information about his killer.

In Dunleer, gardaí have been building up a picture of who was with Cameron during Friday night and have been piecing together his movements using CCTV.

It includes footage from a takeaway on Ardee Rd where he was observed at 12.30am on Saturday with friends.

His body was found by a dog walker at around 8.30am on Saturday at Riverdale.

Locals at Cameron Reilly's candle light vigil in Dunleer, Co. Louth, tonight. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

Senior officers have appealed for anyone in his company to come forward and are also trying to locate Cameron’s mobile phone, an Apple iPhone 8X (64GB).

Anyone with information is asked to ring Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.