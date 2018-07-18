Dundalk Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenage boy

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Co. Louth.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for the public's help to find 17-year-old Dylan Lavele who has been missing since July 14 from Glyes’s Quay, Dundalk.

Dylan is described as being five foot 10 inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and fair hair with a black patch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.