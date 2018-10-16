Dundalk gardai investigating attack on girl, 12, by two other girls

By Elaine Keogh

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault on a 12-year-old girl in the town by two other girls.

The girl’s mother said today that her daughter was waiting to get the bus home after school when she alleges she was jumped on by two girls.

She said her daughter received blows to her head “and could have been killed.”

Joyce said the assault lasted for around 15 minutes and her daughter was held down while being hit.

The young girl receiving treatment at hospital. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

She was waiting outside the St Louis Secondary girls school at the time and Joyce said the bus driver came to her rescue by “pulling her onto the bus.”

The assault happened on Thursday, October 4, and the following Saturday her mother brought her back to hospital because she felt unwell. She underwent a CT scan in case of concussion.

In a statement the school said: "We were upset as a school community to learn about an incident that took place after school, outside the grounds, on the evening of Thursday 4th October 2018."

"In response we followed our agreed Code of Behaviour to ensure students were treated with fairness, care and respect. We are not permitted to comment further, in line with the Children’s Act, 2001."

Gardai in Dundalk said they are investigating an incident of an alleged assault in the Fatima Park area of Dundalk.

He said a number of females were involved and “anyone who saw it or who has information on it we are asking to contact us here at Dundalk garda station.”

“We are looking for witnesses to come forward,” he added.

Meanwhile Gardai in Dundalk confirmed they are investigating another incident at a different secondary school in the town.

A video appearing to show a student sniffing a white substance was circulated on social media.

Gardai said the school in question reported it to Gardai on the 3rd October, the day of the alleged incident, and enquiries are continuing.