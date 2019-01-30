Dublin's Suffolk Street to be pedestrianised for six-week trial

Dublin's Suffolk Street will be pedestrianised for a six-week trial starting from this weekend.

Located at the bottom of Grafton Street, it is a busy spot for shoppers and tourists.

The road was closed off to buses and traffic in 2016, but it is still congested with delivery vans and taxis.

Head of Public Relations for Dublin Chamber Graeme McQueen thinks it will work well for the city.

"What we're going to see now for the next six weeks is a trial pedestrianisation so people will be able to walk up and down that street, there will be no traffic around throughout the day," said Mr McQueen.

"So it should become just like Grafton Street is at the moment.

"I think this is a really positive development and we are looking forward to seeing how the trial pans out."