Dublin's Mater Hospital removes leaflets calling for No vote
22/05/2018 - 17:41:59Back to 8th Amendment Ireland Home
The Mater Hospital in Dublin removed several leaflets advocating a No vote in the abortion referendum from inside the main entrance today.
The leaflets from the Love Both organisation were placed alongside other health information booklets in the Rare Diseases Unit.
The Ireland-East Hospital Group has confirmed the leaflets were put in the stands without their approval or knowledge.
A spokesperson confirmed they have since been removed.
Leaflets calling for a No vote in the #8thRef have been removed from Dublin's Mater Hospital: https://t.co/aWWja6mjFL pic.twitter.com/DvFEbzFi8G— Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) May 22, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here