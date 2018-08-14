Dublin's Lord Mayor apologises for parking in cycle lane to attend ribbon-cutting ceremony

Dublin's Lord Mayor has apologised for parking in a bike lane during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on O'Connell Street.

Nial Ring insisted it will not happen again after he was called out by the Dublin Cycling Campaign.

It comes as Fianna Fáil publishes a policy paper calling for an overhaul of cycling infrastructure.

Transport Spokesperson Robert Troy says it is imperative there are segregated laneways when new bus corridors are rolled out.

Mr Troy said: "We need to encourage even more people to take up cycling because of the positive impact it has on traffic and the positive impact it has on reducing congestion.

"As well as the positive impact on both the physical and mental health."
