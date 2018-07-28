Dublin’s first Trans Pride parade takes place

Hundreds of people have taken part in Dublin’s first Trans Pride parade.

Protesters marched from Liberty Hall to Fairview Park for a rally on gender issues.

Demonstrators were highlighting the need for access to and funding for trans healthcare, legal recognition for intersex and non binary people, an end to anti-trans violence and funding for mental health services.

The protest was supported by a wide range of campaigns, groups, organisations and activists including the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the Green Party.

People shelter from the rain at a Trans Pride March in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

One of the organisers, Ollie Bell, said: “As a trans person, I feel that we need a space and a platform to specifically deal with and highlight the needs of the trans community.

“Trans healthcare is underfunded and understaffed.

“We want to highlight the levels of violence against trans-people and call for victims of such violence to be treated with respect and dignity.

“We’re marching for change and to show that you can’t keep us hidden and we won’t take it any more.”

- Press Association