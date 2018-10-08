Dubliner admits killing lifelong friend while kids were in another room

By Natasha Reid

A 51-year-old Dublin man has admitted killing his lifelong friend by stabbing him in the deceased man’s kitchen, while his young children were in another part of their home.

However, Paul Keating of Harmonstown Road, Artane has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of 47-year-old Mark Richardson on 16 March 2017.

The father-of-four died in hospital an hour after being stabbed in the chest at his family home elsewhere on Harmonstown Road.

Michael Delaney SC, prosecuting, opened the trial today before Mr Justice Robert Eagar and a jury of six women and six men.

He explained that Mr Richardson was originally from the Harmonstown Road area.

He, his partner and three children had moved into the house where he died the previous year.

“Paul Keating was a lifelong friend of his,” said Mr Delaney, explaining that he lived very close by.

He said that both men had spent a lot of time drinking together in the period leading up to the stabbing.

“This seems to have been the context in which Mr Richardson received the fatal injury on the 16th,” he said.

He explained that the two men had met up late that morning and headed to Supervalu, where an eight-pack of Budweiser and an eight-pack of cider were purchased.

They returned to Mr Richardson’s home around 1.30pm, and spent the afternoon drinking what they had bought.

The deceased man’s partner, Aisling Kenny, joined them later.

Mr Richardson’s adult son arrived with his partner and their child that evening.

The couple joined the group drinking in the dining room at the back of the house, while the child joined the other three children elsewhere in the house.

A dispute soon arose between Mr Richardson and the accused, which resulted in him asking the accused to leave.

A scuffle developed, but there might have been an element of play acting, with both men going out to the back garden, perhaps for a smoke.

They returned into the kitchen, said Mr Delaney.

“The evidence will indicate that, suddenly and without warning, Paul Keating picked up a kitchen knife and plunged it once into the right upper chest of Mark Richardson,” said the barrister.

“He then threw the knife into the sink.”

He said that Mr Richardson was stunned and walked out the front door and collapsed.

He was bleeding heavily by the time the emergency services arrived and he went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital, where attempts were made to resuscitate him but his blood loss had been very heavy and he was pronounced dead around 8.50pm, an hour after he had been stabbed.

A post-mortem exam gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the right upper chest, which punctured a lung and severed the main pulmonary artery.

The wound was six inches deep and he experienced rapid and severe blood loss.

The accused did not flee, made admissions and was arrested.

The knife used was retrieved from the kitchen sink and was forensically examined.

“Murder requires the proof of two essential ingredients,” said Mr Delaney.

He explained that there had to be an unlawful killing, but that the prosecution also had to prove that the accused had intended to kill or seriously injure.

“The prosecution is assisted by a certain presumption that a person intends the natural and probable consequences of his actions,” he said.

“The prosecution would argue that… if you pick up a kitchen knife and plunge it to a depth of six inches into someone's upper chest, the natural and probable consequences would... be at least serious injury.”

The trial continues tomorrow and is expected to last two weeks.