Dublin work colleagues scoop €278,000 in EuroMillions win

Work colleagues at a Dublin office have won more than €278,000 in the EuroMillions draw – and holidays are at the top of their spending list.

The syndicate of 11 popped out during their lunch break on Friday to claim their winnings.

The group, who want to remain anonymous, have been running as a syndicate for over a year.

They will share over €25,000 each after striking lucky.

The syndicate spokeswoman said: “We all work on the same team and have been running our syndicate for over a year.

“Recently we transferred to online play because we found it really handy to manage.

“When I got the email saying we had won a prize I didn’t check it for several hours as I presumed it was a small win.

“I couldn’t speak for 10 minutes when I checked and saw we had won this big amount.”

Incredibly the syndicate – who work for a large company – have managed to keep news of their good fortune from their colleagues.

The spokeswoman added: “We all decided to keep this between ourselves and share just with close family and friends.

“Holidays are top of the list for many in the syndicate. It’s a lovely amount of money to win. While the win isn’t life changing it will change our lives in a nice way.”

The group are hoping to finish work a little early on Friday to get the weekend off to a good start.

“The fact that our manager is part of the syndicate will help,” they added.

This is the second big online win in recent weeks after a player scooped a massive €500,000 on Lotto Plus 1 on Wednesday.

Almost 30 cents in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over Ireland in the areas of sport, health, arts, heritage, culture, youth and the Irish language.

