Dublin waste water treatment delayed

The construction of a controversial waste water treatment facility in North Dublin has been delayed.

Issues around Irish Water's planning application have seen An Bord Pleanála order a further five weeks public consultation on the project.

The treatment plant at Clonshaugh would serve 500,000 people in the Greater Dublin area, but it has caused major concerns for local residents.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on planning, Darragh O'Brien, is urging people to let their thoughts be known.

He said: "It doesn't bode well for the project if you can't even get the planning application right...I'm pleased An Bórd Pleanála has it opened up again now. I'd encourage residents to let their views be known and to lodge their observations and, hopefully, objections."