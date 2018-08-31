Dublin to lose out to Cork for directly elected Lord Mayor

Dublin looks set to miss out on the opportunity to have a directly elected Lord Mayor, in favour of Cork.

There have been calls for Dubliners to be able to choose a mayor who could make executive decisions about how the city is run.

The Irish Independent claims a report to be presented to Cabinet will recommend Cork is prioritised as a test case for a directly elected mayor.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said he is very disappointed for Dublin.

Mr Ryan said: "I think it's actually really bad news for the people of Dublin.

"We face two particular crises in housing and transport and one of the core reasons behind that is a lack of leadership, the lack of an office where they can make the call, where you can get the four councils in Dublin working together, and indeed the neighbouring councils."