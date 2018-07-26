Dublin to be first European Internet of Things collaborator for Japanese tech company

Dublin has been chosen as the first European Internet of Things collaborator for a leading Japanese tech company.

SoftBank and Dublin City Council are today unveiling their global IoT and Smart City strategy, and the Irish capital's role within this strategy.

The initiative marks the first 'smart city research partnership' that SoftBank has entered into outside of Japan to develop solutions that will improve life in cities across Europe and Asia.

Jamie Cudden, Smart City Programme Manager with Dublin City Council, said Dublin was chosen for what it has to offer.

"The tech companies understand how we take advantage of a lot of these new technologies in terms of how we deliver cities," said Mr Cudden.

"So for SoftBank they want to part of that conversation, of that cluster.

"We were able to offer them the opportunity to come to Dublin, to work with the city, to work with the technology companies and the world-leading research centres that we have here.

"So a great opportunity to bring all this stuff together and collaborate and see what future cities look like in terms of technology opportunity."

- Digital Desk