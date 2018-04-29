Dublin teenager goes missing

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí are asking for help to trace Serxhio Budi who is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm yesterday.

Serxhio is described as being five foot nine inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey jumper and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can help in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any Garda Station.