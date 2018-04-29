Dublin teenager goes missing

Back to Ireland Home

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí are asking for help to trace Serxhio Budi who is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm yesterday.

Serxhio is described as being five foot nine inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey jumper and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can help in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any Garda Station.
KEYWORDS: missing person

 

Most Read in Ireland