Dublin teen facing trial accused of supplying tranquilisers worth €3,500

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin teenager is facing trial accused of unlawfully supplying €3,500 worth of tranquilisers.

The boy, aged 16, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court facing charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is accused of possessing Alprazolam for the purpose of sale or supply at Ossory Road, in East Wall, Dublin 3, on February 21st, 2017.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by a relative and his barrister, has not yet entered a plea.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that the teen should be tried in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

However, the Children’s Court can accept jurisdiction to hear serious cases by taking into account the age and level of maturity of a defendant.

Judge Grainne O’Neill remanded the boy on bail to appear again in three weeks when the court will hear submissions in relation to his trial venue.