Dublin SPCA reminds pet owners of the dangers that hot weather can cause to animals

Back to Ireland Home

The DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

The charity says it is horrified to find people are still leaving pets unattended during this weather.

The DSPCA received over thirty calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.
KEYWORDS: DSPCA, Pets, Animals

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland