Dublin shooting: Gardaí investigating death of man in possible targeted attack

Gardai believe a man who was shot dead in North County Dublin this morning may have been the victim of a targeted attack.

A man in his 30s died after being shot a number of times outside a house on Marigold Cresent in Darndale at half past six.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

These locals are fed up with the level of crime in the area.

One woman said: "It's not unusual, I've lived here for 17 years. To be fair my daughters starting at that age where we just want to get out of here now."

Another local said it is getting ridiculous: "That's nothing. It's an ongoing thing in the Coolock area. There stabbing one another, shooting one another, selling drugs around the place; kids that size are doing it."

They can be contacted at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.