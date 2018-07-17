Dublin set to get Ireland's first Hard Rock Hotel

Plans are underway to build Ireland's first "Hard Rock Hotel" in Dublin.

Irish Hospitality Group Tifco is planning to build a 120 bedroom music-themed hotel on Lord Edward Street.

Hard Rock Hotel Dublin will comprise two structures; an existing listed property, built at the turn of the 20th century originally known as the Exchange Buildings and currently the site of the Parliament Hotel, and the adjacent Fashion House Building.

Tifco hopes to open for business in early 2020.

The €30m development will also feature an all-day dining restaurant and a casual bar serving food and cocktails.

Todd Hricko, SVP & Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International, said: "Ireland has always been a place close to our hearts, and it only seems right to open a Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin, given the city’s musical roots.

"This is an exciting opportunity to extend our presence in Europe and elevate the one-of-a-kind offering at Hard Rock Hotels to the next level."