Dublin restaurant evacuated after fire broke out last night

A fire broke out last night in a restaurant on Dawson Street in Dublin.

Cafe En Seine was evacuated after the blaze broke out in the kitchen.

Four fire brigades were called to the scene.

Dawson Street was closed for a time last night during the incident.

So we just got evacuated from Cafe En Seine because it’s gone on fire!! On Dawson’s street in #dublin @breakingnewsie pic.twitter.com/Ond7lWHyIi — Niamh Dermody (@NiamhDermody) March 24, 2018

-Digital Desk