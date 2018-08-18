Dublin residents to protest 'sewage complex four times bigger than Croke Park' planned for their area

A protest will take place later today against plans to build a new wastewater plant in North Dublin.

Irish Water lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanala in June which included a new sewage treatment facility in Clonshaugh.

The project is expected to cost in the region of €500m.

Therese Doyle, who is one of the organisers of today's protest at Belcamp Park, is calling on people to come along and show their support.

She said: "We had a meeting last Wednesday and we had a brilliant turnout, I think there was over 300 people there and we're just hoping everybody can come out today and show their support and basically fight for their area.

"That's what we want to do, we just want to protect our area. A lot of us are here, we've big mortgages, trying to pay our mortgages, we won't be able to sell out homes if that goes in.

A stock photo of sewage pipes.

"Nobody is going to want to live beside a sewage complex four times bigger than Croke Park."