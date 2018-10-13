Dublin residents halt pay and display parking on their street

Protesting residents have managed to stop the introduction of pay and display parking on their street in Dublin.

The parking scheme, that was to begin at Herberton Park near St James's Hospital, will not go ahead.

In The Times Ireland Edition, some residents complained of the area being used to avoid charges, however, those against the idea have pushed the scheme back to the area committee for examination.

Dublin City Council organised a vote for residents on the issue and only 32 out of 77 ballot papers were returned. Half of the returned votes were in favour, eight were against and the rest were discounted as they were deemed spoilt or ineligible.