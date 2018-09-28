Dublin resident forces Donohoe to defend Government’s housing plan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was forced to defend the Government’s housing plan after he was confronted by a resident in Dublin during a press conference.

Geoffrey Fox, who has lived in the same social housing flat in Smithfield for 16 years, asked the minister to force his government to do more for the homeless and children in the area.

“You can go home and lie in your bed and have your dinner, these people can’t, they’re sleeping in doorways, it’s not fair, they’re human beings,” he said.

Paschal Donohoe with prominent Together for Yes campaigner Deirdre Duffy (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Me and my son and wife live in a flat, with two little bedrooms, we need a house, I’m in it 16 years, and I’ve been told I have to wait another three years before I get something.

“Look at all the derelict buildings – look around this area, with leaks, and water, it’s desperate.

“Build houses for people who need them, there’s too many children in flats.”

Mr Donohoe said the Government was committed to building more social housing but did not respond when asked repeatedly for a promise by Mr Fox.

“We know that, we’re going ahead and trying to build council housing, we’ve starting building them, and we’ll build even more.

We know we need good homes for people

“We know we need good homes for people.

“It’s happening at the moment, we’re doing a lot of work to change the derelict buildings into more homes.

“We want to do more, we’re striving for people to have good accommodation, a safe home.”

The minister was in Smithfield to announce that Deirdre Duffy would join him on the party’s general election ticket in Dublin Central.

Ms Duffy, who recently served as campaign manager for the Together for Yes campaign, is a barrister and was added to the constituency ticket on Thursday at a meeting of Fine Gael’s executive council.

When asked if she was comfortable joining Fine Gael given the number of members who opposed repealing the Eighth Amendment, she said that change would not come from an echo chamber.

“This was the party that put in place a really successful process to have a national conversation into what was a really divisive topic,” she said.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could achieve change and be effective, there’s no point me going into an echo chamber because you have to have those conversations and find a common purpose and a common ground.”

The Dublin central constituency has been highlighted as a battleground for Fine Gael with some claiming the party were “lucky” to keep the seat at the last election.

“I would not be putting my name forward on the ballot if I didn’t think I could win and that we could bring in two seats,” she added.

- Press Association