Dublin ranked most expensive city in Eurozone for employees working abroad

Dublin has been ranked as the most expensive city in the Eurozone for employees working abroad.

The research from Mercer puts the capital in 32nd place overall - ahead of Paris, Melbourne and Los Angeles when it comes to the cost of living for emigrant workers.

Hong Kong and Tokyo top the list.

Noel O'Connor from Mercer explains why Dublin has jumped by 34 places in the survey.

"One of the biggest factors influencing Dublin's high ranking in 2018 is the cost of rental accommodation," said Mr O'Connor

"In Dublin, the shortage of rental accommodation could negatively affect international investments as the availability of rental accommodation in Dublin is at a record low level and demand is very strong.

"Compatriots may find serious problems in finding appropriate accommodation."

