Dublin rally taking place in support of rape victims following outcome of Belfast trial

A rally will take place in Dublin this afternoon in support of rape victims.

Organisers say they are holding the event following the outcome of the Belfast rape trial.

They are angry at how the complainant was treated throughout the 9-week trial - feeling it will deter any future victims of rape from pursuing cases.

Demonstrators will gather at the Spire from 12.30pm.

Deputy Ruth Coppinger is one of the organisers of the rally.

Deputy Coppinger is calling for the issue of consent to be discussed at a national level following the conclusion of the Belfast Rape Trial.

She said: "This will be an opportunity for people to stand with rape victims.

"I think the coverage by the media was of huge concern and it is felt that the young woman was effectively put on trial subject to character assassination.

"There is now a reaction, what are we going to do about the level of violence in society?"

Please go along to #ibelieveher rally against rape culture, 12:30pm, The Spire, o'Connell Street, Dublin. Essential that we stand up against sexism, and culture where rape survivors are put on trial.#dubw — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) March 28, 2018

- Digital Desk