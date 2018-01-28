Dublin protest planned to oppose building of new homes in Clontarf

A protest march will be held in Clontarf this afternoon to oppose plans to build more than 500 new homes in the area.

The development is planned for lands at St Paul’s College, Raheny, which are currently being used by several local sports clubs.

Developer Marlet is proposing to build 104 houses and 432 apartments on the site.

Clontarf GAA, Football and Rugby Clubs have all objected to the development with An Bord Pleanala.

