Dublin Port Tunnel has reopened following incident involving lorry

Update - 6.53pm: The Dublin Port Tunnel has reopened after part of it was closed for much of the day.

Both bores were shut down for a time as emergency services dealt with a lorry with an "unsecured load".

It resulted in very heavy delays for routes heading north, into and out of the city.

The HGV ban in the city centre was lifted as crews worked to resolve the situation.

Update - 4.12pm The northbound lane of the Dublin Port Tunnel is due to re-open at 7pm this evening.

It was closed earlier following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted as a result.

Earlier: The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.

