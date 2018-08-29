Dublin Port Tunnel has reopened following incident involving lorry

Update - 6.53pm: The Dublin Port Tunnel has reopened after part of it was closed for much of the day.

Both bores were shut down for a time as emergency services dealt with a lorry with an "unsecured load".

The Port Tunnel is now fully re-open — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

It resulted in very heavy delays for routes heading north, into and out of the city.

The HGV ban in the city centre was lifted as crews worked to resolve the situation.

Update - 4.12pm The northbound lane of the Dublin Port Tunnel is due to re-open at 7pm this evening.

It was closed earlier following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted as a result.

Port Tunnel: One lane of Southbore Port Tunnel open — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

Earlier: The Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions this afternoon following an incident involving an unsecured load on a lorry.

Emergency services and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Traffic is heavy southbound from the M1/M50 Interchange on approach as a result.

The HGV ban for the city has been lifted.

The Port Tunnel is currently closed Northbound and Southbound due to an incident. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PzcGlMjp0g — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

We're responding to an incident in the Dublin Port Tunnel involving a unsecured load on a HGV. Northbound bore currently affected @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/zbTLyofdb8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

The 5 axle truck ban is now lifted in the City Centre, following the closure of the Port Tunnel earlier due to an incident — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

Digital Desk