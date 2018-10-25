Dublin Port preparing for custom checks after Brexit

Dublin Port is stepping up customs check procedures in preparation for Brexit.

The Tánaiste has strongly urged businesses to get serious about preparing for Britain leaving the EU.

It comes as the British Government is intensifying preparations for a no deal Brexit if progress is not made soon.

Speaking at a summit in Dublin, Simon Coveney outlined how the Government has started preparing for potential custom checks.

"In a practical sense, as we speak today Dublin Port are putting in new inspection bays so that custom checks can happen efficiently next year if necessary," he said.

"The same will be happening in Rosslare, the same will be happening in Dublin Airport.

"You need to nominate somebody, or a group of people, in your business, depending on what size you are, to really understand the different outcomes of Brexit and how your business might respond to that."

Digital Desk