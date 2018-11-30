Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January

First it was Club 92, now another iconic Dublin club has announced it is closing down.

Lillie's Bordello has announced the curtain will fall on the venue on January 19.

The club has been open since the early 90s and in its heyday was a hotspot for celebrities such as Bono, Colin Farrell and The Cranberries.

Owner Liam Lahart said they have new plans for the building.

He said: "The nightclub business is quite difficult, and we're probably looking at more late bars than nightclubs for our model of business.

"There's so much variety in Dublin city centre... and we're going to have a cracking new venue open in the spring."

Lillie's Bordello will continue to operate through the Christmas seasons, before closing its doors.

Mr LaHart added that they will be closed for six weeks before re-opening as a new venue.

- Digital Desk