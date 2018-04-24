Dublin mother whose daughter died by suicide campaigns for new anti-bullying legislation

A Dublin mother whose daughter died by suicide is campaigning to make online bullying a criminal offence.

Nicole Fox Fenlon, 21, from Clondalkin took her own life in January, after years of abuse on social media and in person.

Speaking to 98FM's Dublin Talks, her mother Jackie said that she was told that the people who bullied Nicole have not broken any laws.

"We're meeting outside the Dáil today to try and get a law passed," she said.

"If it's physical abuse, yeah, we can do something about it, [but] if it's online, there is no law against it whatsoever to make anybody accountable for bullying online."

- Digital desk