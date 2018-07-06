Dublin mother shares heartache of losing both sons to suicide

By Louise Walsh

A devastated mum has decided to share her heartache at losing both her sons to suicide in order to highlight the prevalence of siblings who take their own lives.

Karen Docherty is getting through each day one at a time in coping with the death of, not one, but both of her sons within just over two years.

The grieving Dublin mother now concentrates on her only daughter and her grand-daughter who, she says, give her a reason to go on.

Karen with her two sons and daughter.

However, she has found another reason - to speak to groups and communities in an effort to stem the number of suicides in Ireland - which has the highest rate in the EU.

Her oldest son Stephen Murray was just 30 when he took his life in June 2015 while her youngest son Graham had just turned 22 when he died by suicide just last November.

The Lucan resident attributes both losses partly to the effect of drugs on their mental health.

Troubled Stephen had battled a drug addiction since he was a teenager and, after living a number of years drug-free, relapsed just a year before he died.

"He started smoking weed when he was 15 and by 17 he was using heroin," said Karen.

Karen's son, Stephen

"He was doing really well but got in with people who weren't going to add anything to his life and I think he thought there was no way forward for him, that his life was unsustainable."

The grief-stricken mum hadn't spoken to her son in six months since she learned he was back on the drugs as she couldn't put herself through any more anguish.

Karen said: "I spent 15 years fighting to get him help but he wouldn't listen to me. After he died, you always think if I'd spoken to him, maybe I'd have talked sense to him but the truth was I couldn't do anything to help him before, no matter how hard I tried.

"Stephen left a letter so it wasn't an impulsive decision, he had planned his death."

When Karen was tidying up his apartment, she found journals belonging to Stephen, intricately detailing how his addiction had affected every strand of his life.

"I re-read them over and over. They're beautifully written.

"I was never angry with Stephen."

"I understood why he did it - because he thought his life was a torture because of the addiction."

As Karen was grappling with her son's death, she was hit by a bolt from the blue that would bring other mothers to their knees.

She found her youngest son dead only a few hours after they last talked and he told her that he was still feeling unwell from taking cannabis the previous weekend.

Stephen was preparing for his graduation after attaining the highest grade ever in his college's 30-year history as a software engineer, but instead he was buried on the very day he was due to be conferred.

Karen said: "Stephen and Graham had a row before Stephen died and I don't think Graham ever dealt with it properly.

Karen's son Graham.

"He was my best little buddy and we'd speak to each other twice a day. He just got a great job and had the world at this feet.

"He became agitated the weekend of his birthday and admitted that he'd been smoking weed.

"I got angry with him and then felt guilty so I went upstairs and got in the bed beside him and we talked about everything for two hours - there was no indication that he was even considering suicide."

The next day, Graham went back to his apartment but rang his mum at lunchtime, still feeling unwell.

"I told him to take a load of water and I'd ring him in a half hour but I fell asleep and when I woke up, there were two missed calls from him."

She knew instantly that he was gone.

"We would always ring back straight away but I called him 20 times and nothing. I knew he was gone too. I drove straight away to his flat, with a glimmer of hope but found him in his shed between his two motorbikes. There was no note."

"We had plans for his graduation. Instead, he was buried on the day of it, in the suit he was to be conferred in."

Karen admitted that life is tough at present, but has resigned herself to helping others.

"I can lay down and die or I can get up and do something.

"Ireland has the highest rate of suicide in Europe and people don't realise how common it is for family members to subsequently take their own lives."

Karen Docherty.

Karen is travelling to talk to communities about her story but is also pushing for the Government to introduce mental health wellbeing in national schools to train children to talk about how they are feeling.

"I miss my boys every day, but don't want another mum to have to say the same," she said.