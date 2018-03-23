Dublin man loses court appeal after setting fire to children's den killing boy, 12

A father of four, who killed a young boy in Tallaght Dublin, has lost his appeal against his conviction.

Dermot Griffin was jailed for 15 years for setting fire to a children’s den 17 years ago.

At around 5am on September 1, 2001, a fire broke out at a makeshift den that a group of children had built in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght.

12-year-old Stephen Hughes had been sleeping inside it with his friend.

His friend managed to escape but Stephen did not.

In 2014, 13 years after the fire - Dermot Griffin of Ballyfermot Road in Ballyfermot went on trial accused of manslaughter and was convicted by a jury.

The 57-year-old father of four moved to appeal that on a number of grounds including the evidence of one of the witnesses.

But the Court of Appeal dismissed the application and ruled that the guilty verdict was safe.

The victim’s family said they were absolutely delighted and relieved at the decision.

- Digital Desk